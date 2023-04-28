ADVERTISEMENT

BJP is diverting attention from real issues in Karnataka, says Congress spokesperson

April 28, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

Suicide rate is the highest in Karnataka due to lack of employment and opportunities while capital and talent was moving away due to lack of governance, says Ansul Kumar Avijit

The Hindu Bureau

Congress spokesperson Anshul Avijith addressing the media in Mysuru on Friday, April 28. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Ansul Kumar Avijit, AICC spokesperson and grandson of Babu Jagjivan Ram, said here on Friday, April 28, that the BJP was diverting attention from real issues to camouflage its failure.

Addressing media persons, Mr. Avijith said suicide rate is the highest in Karnataka due to lack of employment and opportunities while capital and talent was moving away due to lack of governance and cited figures to buttress his claim. He said that Karnataka was once known to be an industrial and IT hub but was moving in the reverse gear and employment opportunities had diminished.

What is tragic is that youngsters not only have lesser job opportunities but they have to pay bribes to secure a job as evident in various recruitment scandals, he added. Unemployment and price rise are two of the biggest issues not only in this elections but also in the country but Prime Minister Narendra Modi was insensitive to it, said Mr. Avijith.

He flayed Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that return of the Congress in Karnataka will result in riots as reprehensible and irresponsible from a person expected to ensure there was law and order.

Reiterating the Congress promises as announced by it through its guarantee schemes, Mr.Avijith said people below the poverty line were also being cushioned with 10 kg of free rice announced by the party.

The BJP on the other hand was taking money from the poor by taxing them on petroleum, diesel and LPG and giving it to the rich like Adani, he added.

CONNECT WITH US