ADVERTISEMENT

BJP indulging in politics of hate, says Siddaramaiah 

April 22, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at BJP and said that it was engaging in politics of hate.

Speaking to mediapersons at Suttur before embarking on a campaign tour of Varuna on Saturday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that BJP leaders like B.L. Santhosh want to defeat him but it was more due to innate hate than anything else.

But people have eschewed and rejected politics of hate and they are the voters, not Mr. Santhosh who has nothing to do with Varuna, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’I have nothing personal against Mr. Santhosh but given his RSS background he and other leaders want to defeat me at any cost and are engaged in politics of hate. But people of Varuna have affection for me. I have been elected here in the past and I am not new to the constituency and people of Varuna have affection for me,” Mr. Siddaramaiah added.

He also took potshots at Pratap Simha, MP, who had remarked that Mr. Siddaramaiah was nervous and feeling jittery about his prospects in Varuna. ‘’Who is Pratap Simha and what is his connection with Varuna ? It is not even part of Mysuru Parliamentary seat from where he has been elected,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Let Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai concentrate on his constituency, remarked Mr. Siddaramaiah reacting to the former’s comment that the Congress leader was haunted by fear of defeat in Varuna.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US