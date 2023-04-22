BJP indulging in politics of hate, says Siddaramaiah 

April 22, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at BJP and said that it was engaging in politics of hate.

Speaking to mediapersons at Suttur before embarking on a campaign tour of Varuna on Saturday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that BJP leaders like B.L. Santhosh want to defeat him but it was more due to innate hate than anything else.

But people have eschewed and rejected politics of hate and they are the voters, not Mr. Santhosh who has nothing to do with Varuna, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

‘’I have nothing personal against Mr. Santhosh but given his RSS background he and other leaders want to defeat me at any cost and are engaged in politics of hate. But people of Varuna have affection for me. I have been elected here in the past and I am not new to the constituency and people of Varuna have affection for me,” Mr. Siddaramaiah added.

He also took potshots at Pratap Simha, MP, who had remarked that Mr. Siddaramaiah was nervous and feeling jittery about his prospects in Varuna. ‘’Who is Pratap Simha and what is his connection with Varuna ? It is not even part of Mysuru Parliamentary seat from where he has been elected,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Let Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai concentrate on his constituency, remarked Mr. Siddaramaiah reacting to the former’s comment that the Congress leader was haunted by fear of defeat in Varuna.