BJP ignored me, didn’t use me in party work: Former MUDA chairman

April 23, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MYSURU

Former MUDA Chairman C. Basave Gowda on Sunday, April 23, maintained that Chamarajanagar MP and BJP leader V. Sreenivas Prasad had turned down the offer to become a Governor after he joined the BJP leaving the Congress. “He (Mr. Prasad) contested the last Lok Sabha elections since his supporters wanted him to retire from politics (as wished by Mr. Prasad) after an electoral victory,” he said.

Mr. Gowda, considered close to Mr. Prasad, quit the BJP and joined the Congress and is supporting former CM Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency. He was felicitated at the Congress Bhavan here for joining the party, by the district and city party unit leaders. “I had to join the BJP along with Mr. Prasad due to the circumstances prevailing those days,” said Mr. Gowda.

He said Mr. Prasad won the Lok Sabha elections from Chamarajnagar against the Congress since he had a long association with the people of Chamarajnagar. “Otherwise, winning against the Congress in Chamarajnagar was difficult,” he claimed.

Mr. Gowda said Mr. Prasad tried to get some posts for him but the BJP did not consider his request. “He (Mr. Prasad) wanted to get me the post of a chairman of a board or corporation and I met the Chief Minister twice in this connection. I also tried to contest the MLC elections as a BJP candidate but MP Pratap Simha behaved as though I am incapable of fighting the polls.”

However, the BJP made Mr. Raghu Kautilya the chairman of MPVL though he lost the MLC elections. “The BJP and its leaders had upset Mr. Prasad for sidelining me. Thereafter, I did not seek any positions or posts after the dishonour. The BJP did not use me in organisational work as well,” he charged.

Mr. Gowda said Mr. Simha ignored him after considering me as a “strength” in Varuna when V. Somanna was fielded against Mr. Siddaramaiah. “Mr. Simha advised me against meeting Mr. Siddaramaiah, who came to my house and sought my support in Varuna since it was his last election,” he claimed.

Considerate decision

“When I expressed my wish to join the Congress with Mr. Prasad, he advised me to decide according to my conscience and future. My friendship with Mr. Prasad will continue and he is not upset with me for joining the Congress,” he replied.

Mr. Gowda said he has joined the Congress unconditionally. “I have joined the Congress because of my friendship. On the assurance of Mr. Siddaramaiah, I joined the Congress. In the past, I went with Mr. Prasad and joined the BJP unconditionally. Friendship was the reason.”

District Congress President Vijay Kumar, City Congress President R. Murthy and others were present.