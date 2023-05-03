HamberMenu
BJP has done nothing except for spreading communal hatred, says Brinda Karat

May 03, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Brinda Karat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) addressing a public meeting at Narona near Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Criticising the BJP-led Union government at the Centre and in the State for its communal politics, Polit Bureau member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Brinda Karat has said that the BJP did nothing but for spreading communal hatred among people and instigating violence in society.

“The BJP did nothing for the people. Nor will it do it in the future. The only thing that it has successfully done is spreading communal hatred and instigating communal violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should first stop his Man Ki Baat and start speaking about people’s problems such as unemployment and poverty,” she said.

She was addressing a public meeting at Narona village near Kalaburagi on Wednesday. The event was part of her party’s poll campaign in the Gulbarga Rural constituency where it has fielded Sri Panduranga.

“It is because of the anti-people and pro-corporate policies of the BJP’s double-engine government, the country’s 40% wealth is concentrated in just 1% of rich industrialists. As much as 99% of the people have to share the remaining 60% of the wealth. The elected government should always serve as a protective shield for the people. But, the BJP government is unfortunately serving as a protective cover for the rich industrialists. Mr. Modi appears to be hell-bent to serve his corporate masters and increase their wealth at the cost of people’s welfare,” Ms. Brinda said.

Kalaburagi district committee secretary of CPI(M) K. Neela, Sri Panduranga, party leader Meenakshi Bali and others were present.

