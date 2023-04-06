BJP govt’s reservation ploy in Karnataka of doubtful sincerity, says M.B. Patil

April 06, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Chairperson of the Congress campaign committee in Karnataka, M.B. Patil, has termed the state BJP government’s reservation rejig as “unconvincing” to the communities it is aimed at, pointing out that any changes in reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SCs&STs) comes under the 9th schedule and needs to be cleared by Parliament.

“If the BJP was so sincere in providing internal reservations for SC&ST communities, they should have moved sooner, since the matter comes under the 9th Schedule of the Constitution and needs to be cleared by Parliament. The BJP keeps talking of ‘double engine’ government, this was a perfect opportunity for them to demonstrate their sincerity and the advantage of the fact that their party has a majority in Parliament as well,” he said to The Hindu.

The BJP is hoping that the internal reservations within the SC category notified by the party’s government in Karnataka will help consolidate several communities on its side, especially what are termed as “Left” category within the SCs, like the Madiga community. After first hiking the total reservations available to the SC community from 15% to 17%, the recasting of internal is interesting. The SC (Left) category which consists of 29 communities will get 6% internal reservations while SC (Right), with 25 communities will get 5.5%. The other categories, the “Touchable” communities like Lambani (Banjara) and Bhovis will get 4.5% of the quota and others will get 1%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Patil however, says that communities like the Madigas who belong to the SC (Left) category had earlier voted for the BJP with the Congress winning only one out of the nine seats where Madiga votes make a difference. “This time, in fact, we will see a 50-50 split in these seats between the BJP and the Congress,” he said. With regard to the SC (Right) communities, he said that the election of Mallikarjun Kharge, a big leader from this category as the National President of the Congress will reinforce the party’s support base among these communities. Among the “touchable” communities, there has been some discontent among the Lambani and Bhovi communities who have protested the internal reservation.

Belonging to the Lingayat community, Mr. Patil, emphasised that even the Lingayats who got an addition 2% reservations after 4% quota for Muslims was scrapped are not exactly singing the BJP’s praises. “The Lingayat community wanted inclusion in 2A category, but this policy has created a 2D category, which is not the same,” he said.

Congress announced its second list for the Assembly polls in Karnataka on Thursday, with another meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) on to finalise a third list.