BJP govt. introduced laws that deny basic rights to workers: Bahutva Karnataka

April 26, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The BJP government not only failed to protect the rights and ensure the welfare of the labour force, but also introduced several laws and policies which deny workers basic rights, said Bahutva Karnataka, a coalition of progressive organisations in its report card on the State government in the field of labour, on Wednesday.

The report card said that the Industrial Disputes (Karnataka Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, and other laws which increased the threshold of applicability of various laws, pushed thousands of workers outside the protection of the law, making them more vulnerable to exploitation. It also said that by increasing working hours from 9 to 12 hours through the Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Act, 2023, the basic right to an eight-hour work day has been destroyed. It also alleged that recent amendments introduced by the government to allow women to work night shifts will be further used to exploit them.

The report card said the incumbent BJP government, for the first time, reduced minimum wages of workers in the highly profitable dyeing, printing, silk and textile industries. It alleged that the government did not handhold workers during the pandemic and though the government announced an aid of ₹2,000 to domestic helps, it did not reach them due to the hurdles placed by the government.

The report card also alleged the government had broken its promise to regularise the employment of pourakarmikas and failed to fulfil the demands of several other groups of workers like anganawadi workers, mid-day meal workers, MNREGA workers, and National Health Mission workers, among others.