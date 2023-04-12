BJP government gets ‘fail’ in report card for performance in education

April 12, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The incumbent BJP government has received a ranking of “E” — a fail grade, in the report card on its performance in the field of education from Bahutva Karnataka, a coalition of progressive organisations. The report card lists a series of failures of the BJP government over the last four years - from falling learning levels to communalisation of education through the hijab ban in classrooms and textbook revision and opting for more privatisation and lack of funding for public education.

the report card says: “The series of failures have resulted in a situation where students are being pushed out of education for the first time after independence. Classrooms and textbooks have become sites of division. These all have taken Karnataka backward in terms of our educational goals,” it further said.

It points to fall in learning levels and mishandling of the “education emergency” during the pandemic. As per Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) for 2022, only 8.6 % of Class 3 students could read Class 2 level texts; this figure was 19.3 % in 2018. “The closure of schools during the pandemic, combined with the poorly planned and implemented NEP programme, has caused a serious education deprivation for students, particularly those in government schools and poor private schools who could not access online education or have meaningful home support,” the report said, adding the government did not make the additional investment to provide the support needed.

Even as 57.7% of teaching posts are vacant in government schools - the highest in the country, 13,000 government schools were closed in the name of merger. While the government has permitted six new private universities to be set up in the State without adequate discussion and review in the Assembly, premiere institutes like University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) and Kannada University, Hampi, are starved of funds, the report noted.

“The way the hijab ban was enforced, with no written orders, with Hindu students being provoked into aggression and Muslim students being denied dignity, has communalised the classroom. This will take years to undo,” the report said, adding that the textbook revision, while led to the quality of the curriculum to suffer, it also led to their unavailability to students.

Policies of the government have also led to exclusion of students from availing education, the report alleged. “Scholarships for SC, ST, BC, and OBC students at post-school levels have either been delayed for prolonged periods or ceased entirely. Reservations for Muslim students have been removed without any basis and without following the right procedure as per law. Moving them to EWS, where they compete with privileged communities, will lead to denial of opportunities,” the report said.

Bahutva Karnataka plans to release a series of report cards of the incumbent State government’s performance across various sectors over the next three weeks “to help people hold the government accountable and make an informed choice”.