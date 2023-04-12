BJP finalises candidates for eight of nine Assembly segments in Kalaburagi district

April 12, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The ruling BJP that released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections late on Tuesday night has announced candidates for eight segments out of the nine constituencies in Kalaburagi district.

The party has given ticket to four sitting MLAs in the district, for two candidates who were defeated in the 2018 elections and has also fielded two new faces.

Surprisingly, the BJP has decided to field new faces, Manikanth Rathod (Chittapur constituency) and BJP district unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi (Jewargi constituency), against Congress leaders Priyank Kharge and Ajay Singh, respectively.

The party has repeated ticket to sitting legislators Subhash Guttedar (Aland constituency), Dattatreya Patil Revoor (Kalaburagi South), Basavaraj Mattimod (Kalaburagi Rural) and Avinash Jadhav (Chincholi constituency).

Meanwhile, BJP State vice-president Malikayya Guttedar (Afzalpur constituency) and Chandrakant B. Patil (Kalaburagi North), who were defeated in the last Assembly elections in 2018, have been successful in getting ticket this time too.

Though the party high command expressed that it is not keen on giving ticket to children of sitting MLAs and MPs this time, two candidates, Chandrakant B. Patil, son of MLC B.G. Patil and sitting MLA Avinash Jadhav, son of Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav, have been fielded.

The BJP, which is hoping to be an alternative force to the Congress in Chittapur constituency, has fielded a candidate with a criminal background, Manikanth Rathod, denying ticket to the former Minister Sunil Vallyapur and another aspirant Arvind Chavan.

In Kalaburagi Rural constituency, sitting MLA Basavaraj Mattimod was facing tough competition to get party ticket. The party workers opposed ticket to Mr. Mattimod who they said was involved in cricket betting and that his residence was raided by Maharashtra Police back in 2020.

State vice-president of BJP SC Morcha Ambaraya Ashtagi was a strong contender against Mr. Mattimod for the party ticket from this constituency.

Fast-paced developments

Meanwhile, in fast-paced developments on Wednesday, the former MLA Doddappagouda Patil Naribol, who was an aspirant from Jewargi Assembly constituency, held a meeting with his supporters. Sources said that he may contest the elections on Janata Dal (Secular) ticket.

As the party high command announced ticket to the former Minister and BJP State vice-president Malikayya Guttedar from Afzalpur assembly constituency, his younger brother who was a strong contender for BJP ticket has decided to contest the elections as an Independent candidate.

And, curiosity still continues as the party high command is yet to announce a candidate for Sedam Assembly constituency, which is represented by Rajkumar Patil Telkur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sedam constituency in January to distribute land rights certificates to more than 52,000 families residing in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

