BJP files police complaint accusing Congress of releasing a fake list of candidates in its name

April 04, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The ruling BJP has filed a complaint with Malleshwaram police accusing the Opposition Congress of releasing a fake list of its (BJP) candidates by forging the seal of National General Secretary Arun Singh.

BJP State General Secretary and former MLC Ashwathnarayan said the episode of “fabrication of documents” was an example of moral bankruptcy of the Congress. He alleged that the Congress had released a list of 100 candidates in the name of BJP to mislead people ahead of elections to the State Assembly.

The BJP leader said the copies of the police complaint had been forwarded to the Election Commission of India and Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer.

