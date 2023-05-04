BJP efforts to defeat me will not succeed, says Jagadish Shettar

May 04, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Belagavi

“The BJP is trying its best to defeat me. But it will not succeed. BJP leaders should realise that Karnataka is not Gujarat and Hubballi is not Ahmedabad,” Jagadish Shettar, former Chief Minister who joined the Congress after quitting the BJP, said on Thursday.

Addressing a Congress campaign rally in Belagavi on Thursday, Mr. Shettar said that the BJP is engaged in a negative campaign targeting him.

“Hordes of BJP workers are camping in Hubballi with the lone aim of defeating me. Several national and State level leaders are descending on the city. They have the sole agenda of defeating Jagadish Shettar. They openly say so. Their campaign is not for the BJP candidate from Hubballi Dharwad Central Assembly seat but to defeat Jagadish Shettar. Such negative campaign methods may suit them, but not me. When I go out to campaign for Congress candidates, I seek votes for them and not to defeat their opponents,” Mr. Shettar said.

Mr. Shettar said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had tried to join the Congress in 2012, when the State BJP developed fissures after B.S. Yediyurappa formed the KJP and B. Sriramulu formed the BSR Congress. “Mr. Bommai is now abusing the Congress as a cesspool. Does he admit that he was trying to enter this party, which he calls a cesspool now, in 2012, as he felt there was no place for him there?,’‘ Mr. Shettar said.

He said that he had quit the BJP as his self-respect was hurt and that he had joined the Congress as his well-wishers had advised him to join the Congress, another national party with a history of a century.

In the meeting organised at the Mahant Bhavan in Mahantesh Nagar in Belagavi North, Mr. Shettar sought votes for Asif (Raju) Sait and other party candidates. A significant number of Lingayat leaders attended the meeting.

V.S. Sadhunavar, former MLA Firose Sait, district Congress committee president Vinay Navalagatti and others were present.

