BJP distributed money over fear of losing, alleges Shettar

May 11, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who quit the BJP and contested elections on Congress ticket, has alleged that for the fear of losing election in Hubballi-Dharwad Central Assembly segment, BJP leaders distributed money ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,000 in slums of the segment.

Speaking to presspersons at his residence on Thursday, Mr. Shettar said that he had trusted the people and sought votes based on the works he had done in the constituency. “I did not give anything to the voters. I have not distributed money in any of the elections I have faced so far. I have contested elections spending least money,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said as per the exit polls, he would win from Central Assembly segment and Congress would come to power in the State. The result would also impact the Lok Sabha elections and also that of State Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in a couple of months, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

To a query, he said that coordinated efforts by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar in conveying effectively to the people the failures of BJP government had resulted in Congress reaching the stage of winning the elections. “The fact that BJP has meted out injustice to Lingayats has also made an impact on the electorate,” he said.

On the polling in his constituency, he said over 70% voting had taken place in wards having Congress vote bank and new voters had exercised their franchise in his favour. This would mean that the winning margin would be more than ever, he said.

“The decision to take away the reservation benefits of Muslims and give it to Lingayats and Vokkaligas and non-implementation of increase in reservation for SC/STs have made the electorate realise that these decisions were all election stunts, not intended at giving benefits. They have now understood that they (BJP) have cheated them,” he said.

On Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s statement he had intervened in getting ministerial berth to Mr. Shettar in B.S. Yediyurappa’s Cabinet, Mr. Shettar said that he was made Minister considering his seniority. “If Mr. Joshi had intervened to get me the ministership, he should have revealed it then itself. Mr. Joshi has become an expert in telling lies,” he said.

He also said that he had targeted B.L. Santhosh and not the Brahmin community and the community members had voted for him in good number. He clarified that he went before the people against the injustice meted out to him and not as an aspirant of any position. Victory would give me succour, he said.