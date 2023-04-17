BJP denies ticket to Ramadas and Arvind Limbavali in third list of 10 candidates

April 17, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - BENGALURU

Three more MLAs have missed the BJP ticket as the party released its third list of candidates for 10 Assembly constituencies on Monday for the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled on May 10.

The party is yet to take a call on Shivamogga seat, from where former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa’s son Kanthesh is an aspirant, and Manvi.

Former Minister and MLA from Krishnaraja of Mysuru, S.A. Ramadas, who had received an affectionate pat from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mysuru last year, has been denied ticket by the party. In his place, the party has fielded Srivatsa.

Wife gets ticket

Similarly, another former Minister and MLA from Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura (SC) constituency, Arvind Limbavali, too has been denied party ticket. In his place, the party has chosen his wife Manjula for the poll battle.

In the place of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined the Congress after being told that he would not be given ticket, the party has chosen its State General Secretary Mahesh Tenginakai. He will be taking on Mr. Shettar who is expected to contest on Congress ticket.

In Govindarajanagar of Bengaluru, whose MLA and Minister V. Somanna has been moved out to a dual contest from the high profile Varuna and Chamarajanagar, the party has fielded Umesh Shetty.

The party has given tickets to MLAs Rajkumar Patil to contest from Sedam and Kalakappa Bandi to contest from Ron.

In Hebbal of Bengaluru that was long ago represented by the controversial former Minister Katta Subramanya Naidu, the party has chosen his son and former corporator Katta Jagadish.

Daughter fielded

The party has fielded Manjula Amaresh, daughter of its leader Karadi Sanganna who has rebelled, from Koppal. The party has also given ticket to Sanjeev Aihole (Nagathan-SC) and B. Ramanna (Hagaribommanahalli-SC).

With the third list, the party has announced names of candidates for 222 of the total 224 constituencies in the State.

The party has been facing rebellion from several disappointed ticket aspirants soon after releasing the first and second list of candidates.