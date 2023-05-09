BJP, Congress leaders invoke lord Anjaneya on eve of polling

May 09, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - BENGALURU

Top leaders of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress sought the blessings of lord Anjaneya (Hanuman) on the eve of polling day, on May 9. The visit went beyond invoking divine blessings as both the parties used the occasion to make a political point.

BJP leaders Shobha Karandlaje, Gopalaiah and Malavika Avinash offered pooja at the Veeranjaneya temple in Mahalaxmi Layout of Bengaluru, and targeted the Congress that has proposed to ban on the Bajrang Dal in its manifesto, by claiming that the proposal has created a fear psychosis in Karnataka.

Ms Karandlaje accused Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had insulted lord Anjaneya and expressing doubt whether Anjaneya was born in Kishkinda of Karnataka.

Referring to the Congress proposal to cancel the anti-cow slaughter and anti-conversion legislations, she accused the opposition party of not respecting the religious sentiments of the majority community.

In this context, BJP workers would chant Hanuman Chalisa in various temples across Karnataka and seek strength from lord Anjaneya to protect their religion, she said.

She said the BJP wanted this election to be fought on the development agenda and it is seeking votes on the basis of performance of its ‘double engine government’.

Meanwhile, Hanuman Chalisa was chanted even in the BJP State office in Bengaluru on May 9.

The Congress tried to counter the narrative of the BJP with a visit of its State unit president D. K. Shivakumar to the Anjaneya temple at Mysuru Bank Circle in Bengaluru. He said he had offered pooja to lord Anjaneya seeking strength to serve Karnataka, like him (Anjaneya).

Responding to the allegations of Ms. Karandlaje that the Congress poll manifesto was set to reverse various initiatives of the BJP regime, he said the Congress is committed to whatever had been declared in its manifesto, including withdrawal of National Education Policy.