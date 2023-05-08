BJP completes 437 public meetings and 138 roadshows by Central and State leaders

May 08, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - BENGALURU

As the public campaign for May 10 elections to the Karnataka Assembly comes to an end on Monday, the ruling BJP has completed a total of 437 public meetings by both the Central and State leaders besides 138 roadshows by them ever since the declaration of elections.

This includes 206 public meetings and 90 roadshows by the Central leaders alone, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It may be noted that the highlight of the BJP’s poll campaign this time was the series of visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who addressed 18 public meetings besides taking out five roadshows that includes two major road shows in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other prominent Central leaders of the party who took part in the campaign in Karnataka include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who addressed nine public meetings and took part three roadshows, Smriti Irani who addressed 17 public meetings and took part in two roadshows. This was in addition to the public meetings by Rajnath Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chauhan, Assam Chief Minister Hemath Bishwa Sarma.

In addition to this, the party has covered 9,125 public meetings during the two-day mega drive held on April 25 and 26 in which 128 central leaders and about 200 State leaders took part. During this mega drive, the party also took up 3,116 campaigns and 1,377 roadshows in different places of the State.

A look into the nature of campaign by the BJP in these two days indicates that the party has adopted both the mega and micro level approach in its campaign. This is because, the party has held 9,077 street corner meetings, besides making visits to 311 temples and mutts across the State. The party says that 19,81,560 people participated in its two-day campaigned.