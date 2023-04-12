BJP Chittapur candidate Manikanth Rathod is facing a slew of cases

April 12, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In a surprise move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the name of Manikanth Rathod, a controversial candidate who was earlier banished from Kalaburagi for a year, as its nominee in Chittapur for the Assembly elections.

Mr. Rathod is facing over 30 criminal cases reported in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Bidar districts, involving serious crimes such as attempt to murder, illegal transportation of Anna Bhagya rice, drugs and narcotics smuggling, being in illegal possession of fire arms and criminal intimidation.

Mr. Rathod was arrested on November 13 last year for threatening Priyank Kharge, who is the Congress candidate in Chittapur, with murder and later, released on bail. In a media conference then, he had openly expressed his readiness to shoot down Priyank Kharge.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December 2022, Mr. Rathod filed a complaint with the Lokayukta against Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyank Kharge stating that they had misappropriated 36,999 sq ft of government land allocated for the construction of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Smarak Kalyan Mantap to use it illegally for the works of the Karnataka People’s Education Society, founded by Mallikarjun Kharge. The society is now headed by Radhakrishna Doddmani, Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law.

Also, in a press conference around the same time, he said that he is facing life threat from his political opponents.

Meanwhile, taking into account the criminal cases being booked against Mr. Rathod, Police Commissioner Y.S. Ravikumar issued an order banishing him to Shivamogga Rural Police limits for a year in September last. However, Mr. Rathod has secured a stay order against this from court.

In connection with a case registered on July 7, 2015 in the Yadgir City Police Station, Mr. Rathod was sentenced to a year in jail and asked to pay a fine of ₹10,000. He was found guilty of illegally transporting milk powder packets supplied by the Department of Women and Child Development meant for free distribution among eligible beneficiaries.

Of the criminal cases registered against Mr. Rathod, many are related to illegal transportation and sale of rice meant for free distribution among the unprivileged through the Public Distribution System under the Anna Bhagya Scheme. These cases are registered in Kalaburagi, Bidar, Vijayapura and Yadgir districts.

ADVERTISEMENT