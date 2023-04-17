ADVERTISEMENT

BJP candidate for Kaup Gurme Suresh Shetty declares assets worth ₹29.5 crore

April 17, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The first timer Gurme Suresh Shetty is an accused of illegal iron ore mining registered by the Sandur forest department

The Hindu Bureau

BJP candidate for Kaup and the first timer Gurme Suresh Shetty is worth nearly ₹29.5 crore, of which ₹10.12 crore is his moveable assets and ₹19.37 crore is immoveable assets.

In his affidavit declaring personal details before the returning officer, Mr. Shetty also said that he has been accused of illegal iron ore transportation in two cases being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department and the Special Investigation Team. He is also an accused of illegal iron ore mining registered by the Sandur forest department. He owes ₹1.49 crore loans to financial institutions.

Mr. Shetty’s wife Vijaya S. Shetty is worth ₹1.55 crore, all moveable assets. His first son Saurabh S. Shetty has moveable assets worth ₹2.18 crore and immoveable assets worth ₹2.99 crore and owes ₹99 lakh loan. All the three persons are entrepreneurs by profession.

In neighbouring Udupi constituency, Congress candidate and first timer Prasadraj Kanchan has declared assets worth ₹28 crore, including ₹24.08 crore moveable and ₹4.23 crore immoveable assets. His wife has ₹24.68 crore worth moveable and ₹3.96 crore worth moveable assets. Mr. Kanchan owes ₹6.16 crore loans. He has been facing a case under the Open Places Disfigurement Act. The couple is entrepreneurs by profession.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath confident of winning Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency by a margin of 30,000 votes
R.V. Deshpande, Satish Sail among Congress candidates who filed nominations in coastal Karnataka districts
Opposition should come together for J.R. Lobo's win, says Former MLCs in Mangaluru

