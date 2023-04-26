BJP brings in Yediyurappa for damage control

April 26, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

First hit by rebellion by former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi in Belagavi district, then taken aback by the sudden rebellion of the hitherto soft spoken Jagadish Shettar, the BJP has been forced to rope in former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for damage control.

Although the BJP has been claiming that disgruntled leaders quitting the party would not have an impact, the sudden rebellion by two Lingayat leaders, one belonging to the Ganiga Lingyat community (Savadi) and the other to Banajiga Lingayat community, has made an adverse impact on the party’s prospects, if insiders are to be believed.

Party national organising secretary B.L. Santosh is now the target by both the leaders and they claim there are several others within the BJP who has expressed solidarity with them. Although the BJP does not want it to happen, the ouster of two prominent names among Lingayat leaders has created a ruffle within the two prominent sub-castes.

The development has led to campaign in favour of these two leaders among the community members about ‘alleged ill-treatment’ by the BJP and that is a cause of worry now for the BJP, which just managed to placate the demographically strong Panchamasali Lingayat community through 2D reservation.

So, the BJP has now brought in Mr. Yediyurappa for damage control. According to party insiders, Mr. Yediyurappa has been specifically given the task of ‘damage control’ in Hubballi and Athani, to swing the votes in favour of the party at any cost.

As a result, Mr. Yediyurappa held a meeting of Lingayat leaders in Hubballi on Tuesday and held similar meetings in parts of Belagavi district. The tone and tenor of Mr. Yediyurappa’s speech has suddenly changed to paint both Mr. Shettar and Mr. Savadi as villains and traitors, who left the party for personal gains. One of the participants in Tuesday’s meeting said it seemed as if Mr. Yediyurappa was acting according to a script.

