BJP bets on a change in name to alter fortunes in Kalyana Karnataka

May 05, 2023 02:11 am | Updated May 04, 2023 10:38 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The poll narrative in the previous two Assembly and Parliament elections in Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad-Karnataka) region comprising seven districts has revolved mainly around the special status accorded to it through the insertion of Article 371(J) in the Constitution in 2012 by the United Progress Alliance (UPA)-II government at the Centre.

The Congress leaders, in their poll campaign, never forget to remind people how the long-pending demand for special status to these backward districts — Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Vijayanagara (recently formed), and Balalri, with (now) 41 Assembly constituencies — was rejected by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when it led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, and how the Congress had fulfilled it. They talk of how the move has benefited the region in a big way, with reservations in education and employment, apart from special grants for infrastructure development.

The BJP, which was muted in its response earlier, is now countering it by talking of the hiked special annual grants to the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) from the ₹1,500 crore given by the Congress government to ₹3,000 crore in the 2022 State Budget and to ₹5,000 crore in the 2023 State Budget.

The BJP has also been talking vociferously about the decision to rename Hyderabad Karnataka as Kalyana Karnataka by the B.S. Yediyurappa-led government, “liberating the region from psychological slavery to Nizam rule”. Significantly, Kalyana was the place in which social reformer-poet-philosopher Basaveshwara, an icon of the influential Lingayat/Veerashaiva community, lived and professed the faith. Kalyana town in Bidar is now called Basava Kalyana.

Congress stronghold

Kalyana Karnataka, the north-eastern part of the State, has traditionally been a Congress stronghold. It is the area which produced veteran leaders, including former Chief Ministers the late Veerendra Patil and N. Dharam Singh, and the incumbent All India Congress Committee president (AICC) M. Mallikarjun Kharge.

Even in the 2008 Assembly polls, when the might of the mining barons of Ballari (Janardhan Reddy and others) changed the political scenario in the State, the Congress managed to bag 22 seats out of 40, leaving 12 for the BJP and five for the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S). However, the BJP bagged eight out of nine seats in Ballari.

In the 2013 Assembly polls, the Congress bagged 23 seats out of 40 in the region. The BJP had to share second place with the JD(S), with just five seats. Lingayat strongman B.S. Yediyurappa breaking away to form Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP), and Mr. Reddy’s key ally and Nayaka community leader B. Sriramulu forming the BSR Congress, were the major reasons for the BJP’s poor performance. In 2018, even after the estranged friends regrouped with the BJP, the Congress continued to hold its ground with 21 seats, leaving 15 for the BJP and four for the JD(S).

Kalyana Karnataka has not witnessed major defections ahead of the polls this season. Mr. Reddy, who quit the BJP and formed his own political outfit, the Karnataka Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP), may not be able to tilt the balance of power in most of the region. However, he can make an impact in some of the constituencies in Ballari and Koppal districts.

The Kharge factor

Mr. Kharge ascent as AICC president (the second person from Karnataka to hold the top Congress office after S. Nijalingappa) is a factor to reckon with in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections in Kalyana Karnataka, where he hails from.

On the one hand, his elevation has infused fresh enthusiasm into leaders and cadres across the region, and on the other, it has mounted pressure on Mr. Kharge to prove his capabilities on his home turf. After touring the State, Mr. Kharge is spending the maximum amount of time in the Kalyana Karnataka region in the last week ahead of polls.

Religious polarisation

Though a concentration of a Muslim population and a long-standing tradition of peaceful coexistence were the biggest challenges before the BJP in making inroads here, the party has been consistent in its efforts. In the last few years, it has made serious efforts at religious polarisation around two places of worship — the Ladle Mashak Dargah in Aland in Kalaburagi district, and Anjanadri Hills in Koppal.

Saffron outfits have been claiming that the Aland dargah was “originally” a Hindu temple which was later occupied and turned into a dargah. Top BJP leaders, including Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba, have actively participated in the Sri Ram Sena’s campaign, defying imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC during protests. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who have visited the town for the ongoing poll campaign, raised the topic in their addresses.

In Anjanadri, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, the BJP is adopting a different approach. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has launched tourism development works at the Anjanadri Hills at a cost of ₹125 crore, and reiterated his government’s commitment to developing it into a major tourist/pilgrimage destination. There have been some attempts to put up banners and posters stating that non-Hindus are not allowed to do business in Anjanadri. In the last week ahead of polls, the BJP is particularly emphasising the importance of this site while turning the Congress manifesto’s promise to act against organisations such as Bajrang Dal into a narrative of the “insult to Lord Hanuman”.