BJP banking on trends in UP and Kerala where poll history was rewritten

April 27, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST

The ruling BJP, which is facing poll history of no ruling parties in Karnataka winning Assembly elections to return to power, is banking on the trends in UP and Kerala where the history was rewritten recently. In both, ruling parties retained power.

The BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath changed the 50-year trend of the ruling parties not wining Assembly poll in Uttar Pradesh in 2022, while a similar trend that existed for about 40 years was halted in Kerala in 2021 by Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF.

Sources in the BJP State unit say that they have assessed the victories in both the States carefully and feel that it is possible to beat the trend in Karnataka too.

Symbolic narratives

“Our main poll plank is strong political leadership in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are presenting a development model of ‘double engine’ government where the back-engine is that of Mr. Modi’s while the front one will be by the Chief Ministers. It is a symbolic narration of development opportunities that can open up if the same party is in power both at the State and the Centre,” says a prominent BJP Central leader.

In addition to this, the party is also banking on its social engineering initiative of increasing reservation for SC/ST communities and what it calls “rationalisation of reservation” under OBC quota for the dominant communities of Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

“The then iconic Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao was able to get a full control over Andhra Pradesh politics after he increased reservation to these communities by 1%. We have now increased reservation for SC communities by 2% and ST communities by 4%,” he said.

Mid-course review

The party strategists, who are making a mid-course review of party’s ongoing poll preparations, claim that the two-day mega drive taken up by the party organisation on April 25 and 26 in which 98 Central leaders and 200 State leaders took part and the Prime Minister’s virtual address to the party workers on April 27 in which 67 lakh workers participated, had pepped up the poll campaign. “The ultimate thing for us is the campaign by the Prime Minister who will address 19 conventions in Karnataka starting from this weekend,” the Central leader said.

New faces

Meanwhile, a State functionary of the BJP maintained that the initiative of denying ticket to several senior leaders and fielding 75 new faces had sent positive signals to the party cadre though it had paved the way for rebellion in several constituencies. “The cadre is enthused by this experiment as there is a feeling it would create space for youth and new faces,” he claimed.