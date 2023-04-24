ADVERTISEMENT

Big relief to parties as rebels withdraw nomination papers

April 24, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In all, 18 out of the total 110 candidates in seven Assembly constituencies of Dharwad district withdraw nomination papers leaving 92 candidates in the fray

The Hindu Bureau

File Photo. Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Gurudatta Hegde | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a big relief to both the Congress and the BJP, leaders of both the parties who had rebelled against their party decisions and filed their nomination papers as Independent candidates, withdrew their nomination papers on Monday.

In all, 18 candidates out of the total 110 candidates in seven Assembly constituencies of Dharwad district withdrew their nomination papers on Monday, according to District Election Officer Gurudatta Hegde.

That leaves 92 candidates in the fray. The deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers ended at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For elections to seven Assembly constituencies, a total of 182 nomination papers were filed out of which 30 were rejected leaving 152 valid nomination papers filed by 110 candidates.

Prominent among the Congress rebel candidates who withdrew their nomination papers on Monday were Shivanand Karigar in Navalgund, Goudappagouda C. Patil in Kundgol and Altaf Kittur in Hubballi-Dharwad Central.

Similarly, BJP rebel candidates Basavaraj Koravar in Dharwad, Basavaraj Amminbhavi and Venkatesh Mestri in Hubballi-Dharwad East and Hanumanthsa Niranjan in Hubballi-Dharwad Central withdrew their nomination papers.

Although another BJP rebel candidate Tavanappa Ashtagi withdrew his nomination papers, he did it in support of Congress candidate Vinay Kulkarni in Dharwad constituency as he had already joined that party on Sunday.

In another development, although BJP office-bearers had announced that Congress rebel Basavaraj Malakari (Hubballi-Dharwad West) will join the BJP and withdraw his candidature in favour of sitting MLA Arvind Bellad, it did not materialise and Mr. Malakari remains in the fray.

With the deadline ending for withdrawal of nomination papers ending on Monday, there are 13 candidates in the fray in Navalgund constituency, 14 candidates in Kundgol, 11 each in Dharwad and Hubballi-Dharwad East, 16 in Hubballi-Dharwad Central, 15 in Hubballi-Dharwad West and 12 candidates in Kalghatgi constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US