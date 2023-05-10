Bidar district records 62.66% polling turnout

May 10, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Bidar district comprising six Assembly constituencies recorded a voter turnout of 62.66% on Wednesday.

The polling percent was recorded at 17.5 till 11.00 am. The scorching heat did not deter the enthusiasm of the voters. Even though voting started at a brisk pace, polling percentage reached 37.11% by 1.00 p.m. and hovered at 61.93% by 5 p.m. and was 62.66% by the end at 6.00 p.m.

Bhalki Assembly constituency recorded the highest polling percentage of 74.84%, while Bidar South recorded 56.8% - the lowest among all the six Assembly segments.

Aurad Assembly constituency recorded a poll percentage of 65.27%, and Basava Kalyana 63.02%. Humnabad Assembly constituency recorded 58.32% and it was 57.4% in Bidar city.