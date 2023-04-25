Bid to disrupt Asha Patil’s campaign

April 25, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Belagavi

The Congress has condemned an alleged attempt to disrupt campaigning by Asha Patil, wife of M.B. Patil, Congress campaign committee chairman, in Hubanoor LT in Vijayapura district on Tuesday.

Ms. Patil had gone to the hamlet along with a few supporters for campaigning. Some bike-riding youth, wearing saffron shawls and caps with BJP symbol, disrupted her campaign and used unparliamentary language against her.

They intimidated her and her supporters with dire consequences, if they tried to campaign in the village. However, Ms. Patil continued with her campaign.

Basavaraj Desai, former zilla panchayat president and Congress leader, has sought police protection for Ms. Patil and her family members.