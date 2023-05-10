Bengaluru’s voter turnout remains poor; records estimate average of 54.43%

May 10, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Despite multiple campaigns and initiatives to improve voter participation by the Election Commission and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru did not buck the trend of low turnout as citizens failed to vote in large numbers in the State Assembly elections held on Wednesday, May 10.

All four divisions in the city recorded low estimated voter turnout. Bengaluru witnessed an estimated average voter turnout of 54.43%. Among the four divisions, BBMP Central saw an estimated 55.39% turnout, BBMP North estimated 52.88%, BBMP South estimated 52.47 %, and Bengaluru Urban estimated 56.98% voter turnout as of 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Karnataka voter turnout was an estimated 72.5%.

The BBMP officials said the final turnout figures would be released on Thursday morning.

Voter apathy continues

Against the 72.44% voter turnout in Karnataka during the 2018 Assembly elections, the four divisions in Bengaluru — BBMP South, North, Central and Bengaluru Urban — had recorded around 55% polling. Over 88% of the 8,615 polling stations in these four divisions (across the 28 Assembly constituencies) are in urban areas.

In 2013 too, as against the 71.83% polling in the State, the IT hub had recorded 52.83% polling. In 2008, it was even worse, at 47.3% in the four Bengaluru electoral divisions.

While the voting percentage in BBMP South was 55.04% in 2013, it further fell to 51.98% in 2018. In BBMP North, the voting percentage declined from 56.58 in 2013 to 53.47 in 2018. Likewise, in BBMP Central, the voting percentage dropped from 57.71 in 2013 to 55.18 in 2018. In Bengaluru Urban, it fell from 62.03% in 2013 to 57% in 2018.

‘Menace of missing names’

Electoral roll analyst P.G. Bhat attributed the poor voter turnout to the ‘menace of missing names’ of genuine voters. “Elections officials had deleted lakhs of entries in an effort to clean up the rolls. However, there have been many wrong deletions leading to the disenfranchisement of genuine voters,” Mr. Bhat argued.

The Election Commission had fixed a mid-week day — Wednesday — to prevent people from taking advantage of the “voting day holiday” by clubbing it with the weekend. To increase voter turnout in the city, BBMP took up awareness activities such as electoral literacy clubs and voter awareness forums.

The civic body had also started an awareness drive with resident welfare associations and other civic groups. In association with IISc, start-ups, educational institutions, and IT professionals, the EC had conducted an ‘Electhon’ in the city.