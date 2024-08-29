ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP to process bills for all civic works online

Published - August 29, 2024 11:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced a new initiative aimed at simplifying and ensuring transparency in the submission and approval of bills for civic works. All bills will be processed entirely through the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) software henceforth, the civic body announced on Thursday.

Currently, bill submission and approval within the BBMP are handled manually through physical files, which has often led to payment delays. In response to concerns raised by the contractor’s association and to expedite the bill payment process, BBMP has decided to fully implement the IFMS software for processing all bills.

Through the software, contractors will be able to upload necessary documents directly via their login credentials. In cases where they are unable to upload the documents themselves, provisions will be made for relevant officials to assist them. Demo videos on how to use the software will be made available to both contractors and officials. Additionally, online training has already been provided to BBMP officials, and there are plans to extend this training to contractors in the near future.

Shivanand Kalakeri, Special Commissioner (Finance), told The Hindu that the guidelines have already come into effect.

