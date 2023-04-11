BBMP asks IT/BT to form voter awareness forum

April 11, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru:

To improve the voter turnout in the upcoming Assembly elections, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is organising a voter-awareness drive in the IT and BT industries in the city.

The BBMP, along with Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), on Tuesday, held an awareness drive at Manyata Business Park. Speaking at the event, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, who is also the District Election Officer, said all business parks and IT/BT companies should form a voter awareness forum to spread awareness about voting for the success of the democracy.

The lowest voter turnout in the State in the past elections has always been from the IT hub of Bengaluru. According to the Election Commission, against the 72.44% voter turnout in Karnataka during the 2018 Assembly elections, the four divisions in Bengaluru — BBMP South, North, Central and Bengaluru Urban — had recorded around 55% polling. Over 88% of the 8,615 polling stations in these four divisions (across the 28 Assembly constituencies) are in urban areas.

In 2013 too, as against the 71.83% polling in the State, the IT hub had recorded 52.83% polling. In 2008, it was even worse at 47.3% in the four Bengaluru electoral divisions. While the voting percentage in BBMP South was 55.04% in 2013, it further fell to 51.98% in 2018. In BBMP North, the voting percentage declined from 56.58 in 2013 to 53.47 in 2018. Likewise, in BBMP Central, the voting percentage dropped from 57.71 in 2013 to 55.18 in 2018. In Bengaluru Urban, it fell from 62.03% in 2013 to 57% in 2018.

To improve voter turnout in the city, BBMP has already started an awareness drive with residents’ welfare associations and other civic groups. In association with IISc, start-ups, educational institutions, and IT professionals, the EC has been conducting an ‘Electhon’ in the city.