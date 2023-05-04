Battle for Varuna intensifies as Congress unleashes star power to neutralise BJP artillery 

May 04, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Congress campaign in Varuna reached a crescendo on Thursday as it unleashed its “star power” days after the BJP steamrolled the constituency with intensive campaign led by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Leading from the front was Congress leader Siddaramaiah who is pitted against Housing Minister V. Somanna as the main challenger in what is reckoned to be direct fight between the Congress and the BJP.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was accompanied by sandalwood stars Shivarajkumar, his wife Geetha Shivarajkumar, and Nishvika Naidu to extend their support to the Congress in what is billed to be a high stakes battle whose outcome will have a bearing on the State’s political landscape.

This was Mr. Siddarmaaiah’s second full-fledged campaign in his home turf from where he has been elected twice earlier – in 2008 and 2013 – and he sought to remind the voters that their support helped him become the Chief Minister once and their votes this time would infuse him with political strength again.

The crux of his speeches whether at Rampura, Maralur, Tandavpura, and other places revolved on the Congress guarantee of 10 kg rice, free bus rides for women, 200 units of free power, unemployment doles to the youth, ₹2,000 for women heading the household. Mr. Siddaramaiah also pointed out that the Congress had walked the talk and had not merely made promises. ‘’Last time we were in power, we fulfilled 158 of the 165 promises made and had introduced a slew of welfare programmes like Anna Bhagya with ₹1 per kg of rice, Ksheera Bhagya, Shaadi Bhagya, Vidyashree, Mathrupoorna, other similar programmes,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

He said the BJP has to be voted out because of rice in prices of essential commodities and unbridled corruption. Though the presence of sandalwood stars added a dash of glamour, Mr. Siddaramaiah was the main draw in the roadshows and rallies as people had converged at road sides and villages since morning to catch a glimpse of him.

In places like Maralur, people braved the scorching heat and waited for Mr. Siddaramaiah since morning and as his cavalcade entered the village, a giant garland made of pineapples hoisted on a crane was lowered on him as a gesture of welcome. ‘’Maralur has consistently voted for the Congress and will back Mr. Siddaramaiah to the hilt as he has ushered in changes in the constituency and the village,” averred a few local youths waving an yellow flag.

A significant aspect of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s public address was the emphasis on welfare projects undertaken by the Congress when it was in power and reiterating that the Congress would implement all its promises.

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s Varuna campaign had also drawn his admirers and party workers from other parts of the State who were canvassing for him in the rural hinterland.

‘’The BJP is targeting Mr. Siddaramaiah who is a mass and popular leader, by bringing national leaders to campaign against him even to hoblis and gram panchayats. This has never happened in the past and the objective is to finish Mr. Siddaramaiah politically. Hence, we as his supporters are galvanising around him to nullify the BJP’s efforts in Varuna,” said some of his supporters from Bengaluru.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is slated to visit 30 villages and major hoblis during his two-day campaigning in Varuna.