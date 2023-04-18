ADVERTISEMENT

Basavaraj Mattimod, Revu Naik Belamagi file nomination papers in Kalaburagi Rural

April 18, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Supporters of BJP legislator Basavaraj Mattimod cheering their leader during a rally when he filed his nomination papers in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Traffic on various stretches came to a halt in Kalaburagi on Tuesday when arch rivals BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimod and the former Minister and Congress candidate Revu Naik Belamagi filed their nomination papers in the Kalaburagi Rural Assembly (Reserve) Constituency on Tuesday.

Supporters of Mr. Mattimod and Mr. Belamagi took out massive rallies before filing their nomination papers. As the rallies passed through various junctions, the supporters of the BJP and the Congress joined their respective rallies to support their leaders.

Supporters of Congress leader Revu Naik Belamagi taking part in a rally before he filed his nomination papers in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Party workers dressed in traditional and Banjara attire danced and sang on the streets at various junctions before reaching the Assistant Commissioner’s Office at Jagat Circle where the candidates filed their nomination papers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaders standing atop open vehicles waved and greeted their supporters during the rally even as the workers of the BJP and the Congress kept waving party flags all along the route.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US