Basavaraj Mattimod, Revu Naik Belamagi file nomination papers in Kalaburagi Rural

April 18, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Supporters of BJP legislator Basavaraj Mattimod cheering their leader during a rally when he filed his nomination papers in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Supporters of BJP legislator Basavaraj Mattimod cheering their leader during a rally when he filed his nomination papers in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Traffic on various stretches came to a halt in Kalaburagi on Tuesday when arch rivals BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimod and the former Minister and Congress candidate Revu Naik Belamagi filed their nomination papers in the Kalaburagi Rural Assembly (Reserve) Constituency on Tuesday.

Supporters of Mr. Mattimod and Mr. Belamagi took out massive rallies before filing their nomination papers. As the rallies passed through various junctions, the supporters of the BJP and the Congress joined their respective rallies to support their leaders.

Supporters of Congress leader Revu Naik Belamagi taking part in a rally before he filed his nomination papers in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Supporters of Congress leader Revu Naik Belamagi taking part in a rally before he filed his nomination papers in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Party workers dressed in traditional and Banjara attire danced and sang on the streets at various junctions before reaching the Assistant Commissioner’s Office at Jagat Circle where the candidates filed their nomination papers.

The leaders standing atop open vehicles waved and greeted their supporters during the rally even as the workers of the BJP and the Congress kept waving party flags all along the route.

