April 16, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

BJP Kalaburagi Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimod, who filed his nomination papers on Saturday has declared assets worth ₹20.95 crore in his election affidavit.

According to the affidavit filed before the Returning Officer, Mr. Mattimod owns property worth ₹5.16 crore and his wife Jayashree Mattimod owns property worth ₹13.36 crore. His daughter Akanksha owns property worth ₹54.63 lakh and his son Akash owns property worth ₹1.87 crore.