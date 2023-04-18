Basavaraj Bommai’s affidavit shows ₹52 crore assets

April 18, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Belagavi

The assets and liabilities of Chief Minister and BJP nominee Basavaraj Bommai have increased manifold in five years.

He has a total assets of ₹52 crore, up from ₹8 crore in 2018. His liabilities are around ₹5.95 crore, up from ₹4 crore five years ago.

As per an affidavit filed before the Returning Officer in Shiggaon in Haveri district, the Chief Minister’s family has moveable assets valued at ₹9.8 crore. Of them, he owns assets worth ₹6 crore.

The moveable assets of the family include bank deposits, investment in IT companies, other private and public companies and limited liability partnerships, mutual funds, chit funds and insurance.

Mr. Bommai owns immoveable assets worth ₹22.95 crore and his Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) account has immoveable assets worth ₹19.2 crore. His liabilities are around ₹5.9 crore.

In 2018, his family had assets worth ₹8 crore and liabilities at ₹4crore.

The engineering graduate has declared an annual income of ₹41 lakh in the last assessment year. This is up from ₹38 lakh last year. His HUF account has declared an annual income of ₹52 lakh this year, up from ₹16,850 last year.

His dependant daughter has declared an income of ₹5.49 lakh this year, up from ₹3.44 lakh last year.

He has no criminal cases pending against him.

