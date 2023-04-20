ADVERTISEMENT

Basavaraj Bommai says Congress will cancel internal reservation among SCs, if it were voted to power

April 20, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As a matter of fact, the Congress has never been for social justice, Chief Minister says and asks why AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has been silent on the issue

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressing an election rally at Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district on Thursday. Party candidate for the constituency Malikayya Guttedar is seen. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Terming the redistribution of reservation among the Scheduled Castes (SCs) as a monumental decision in the direction of achieving social justice, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that Congress, if it were voted to power, will roll back the historical move.

“Some had cautioned me that touching the issue of internal reservation was as dangerous as touching a beehive. I touched it and got bitten by the honeybees to give honey to the people. If the Congress is voted to power, it will undo the move. Each one of your votes to the Congress will only help reverse the decision. I appeal to you to thoroughly think before exercising your vote,” Mr. Bommai told a public meeting in Afzalpur on Thursday.

The Chief Minister was in the town to take part in the BJP’s election rally organised by party candidate Malikayya Guttedar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the Congress has always been against the redistribution of reservation among communities within the Scheduled Castes, Mr. Bommai demanded that the grand old party clarify its stand on the issue.

“What is the stand of the Congress with regard to internal reservation among SCs? Why did All India Congress Committee president Mllikarjun Kharge remain silent on the issue? As a matter of fact, the Congress has never been for social justice. Siddaramaiah had, when he was Chief Minster, released only ₹300 core to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board. In contrast, we announced ₹3,000 crore and released the entire amount,” he said.

“The Congress did not fill a single vacancy whereas we filled 14,000 teacher posts. Despite being in power for so many years, the Congress supplied piped water to only 25 lakh households as compared to 40 lakh pipe connections that we gave in just three years,” Mr. Bommai said.

Malikayya Guttedar, party candidate in Afzalpur Constituency, blamed his political opponents for provoking his younger brother Nitin Guttedar against him.

Nitin Guttedar, who was an aspirant for the Afzalpur BJP ticket, revolted after the party leadership gave ticket to his brother [Malikayya Guttedar]. He has decided to contest the elections as an Independent candidate.

“Some divisive forces have provoked my younger brother against me. You [voters] should not allow them to succeed in their design. If you allow them, they would divide Afzalpur,” he said.

Union Minister Bhagawanth Khuba, senior party leader Nishikant Dubey, who represents the Godda constituency in Jharkhand in the Lok Sabha, legislator Subhash Guttedar and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US