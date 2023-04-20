Basavaraj Bommai says Congress will cancel internal reservation among SCs, if it were voted to power

April 20, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Terming the redistribution of reservation among the Scheduled Castes (SCs) as a monumental decision in the direction of achieving social justice, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that Congress, if it were voted to power, will roll back the historical move.

“Some had cautioned me that touching the issue of internal reservation was as dangerous as touching a beehive. I touched it and got bitten by the honeybees to give honey to the people. If the Congress is voted to power, it will undo the move. Each one of your votes to the Congress will only help reverse the decision. I appeal to you to thoroughly think before exercising your vote,” Mr. Bommai told a public meeting in Afzalpur on Thursday.

The Chief Minister was in the town to take part in the BJP’s election rally organised by party candidate Malikayya Guttedar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the Congress has always been against the redistribution of reservation among communities within the Scheduled Castes, Mr. Bommai demanded that the grand old party clarify its stand on the issue.

“What is the stand of the Congress with regard to internal reservation among SCs? Why did All India Congress Committee president Mllikarjun Kharge remain silent on the issue? As a matter of fact, the Congress has never been for social justice. Siddaramaiah had, when he was Chief Minster, released only ₹300 core to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board. In contrast, we announced ₹3,000 crore and released the entire amount,” he said.

“The Congress did not fill a single vacancy whereas we filled 14,000 teacher posts. Despite being in power for so many years, the Congress supplied piped water to only 25 lakh households as compared to 40 lakh pipe connections that we gave in just three years,” Mr. Bommai said.

Malikayya Guttedar, party candidate in Afzalpur Constituency, blamed his political opponents for provoking his younger brother Nitin Guttedar against him.

Nitin Guttedar, who was an aspirant for the Afzalpur BJP ticket, revolted after the party leadership gave ticket to his brother [Malikayya Guttedar]. He has decided to contest the elections as an Independent candidate.

“Some divisive forces have provoked my younger brother against me. You [voters] should not allow them to succeed in their design. If you allow them, they would divide Afzalpur,” he said.

Union Minister Bhagawanth Khuba, senior party leader Nishikant Dubey, who represents the Godda constituency in Jharkhand in the Lok Sabha, legislator Subhash Guttedar and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT