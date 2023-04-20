Basavaraj Bommai asks Congress to clarify stand on internal reservation among SCs and quota hike for oppressed

April 20, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday addressed two big rallies in the Congress bastion of Bhalki and Humnabad Assembly constituencies.

Mr. Bommai addressed a rally in Bhalki constituency for the party’s candidate Prakash Khandre, who is contesting against his arch-rival and cousin Eshwar Khandre, a three-time legislator and KPCC working president.

In the noon, he addressed a rally in Humnabad Assembly constituency where BJP candidate Siddu Patil is pitted against his cousin Rajashekar B. Patil of the Congress who is a four-time MLA and also a former Minister.

Rallies

Addressing the rally in Bhalki town, Mr. Bommai asked Congress leaders to clarify their stand on internal reservation among Scheduled Castes and also on the issue of the increase effected in reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“The BJP government recently brought in internal reservation for Scheduled Castes communities and the Congress leaders, instead of confusing the people, should clearly say whether they support or oppose the increase in reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and also the implementation of internal reservation among Scheduled Castes,” he said.

Accusing the Congress of keeping Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities its vote-bank for years, Mr. Bommai said that social justice only remained in the speeches made by Congress leaders.

‘Hollow promises’

Accusing the Congress leaders of making hollow promises during elections, Mr. Bommai listed out the various assurances made by the then Congress government during Siddaramaiah’s tenure.

The Chief Minister said that the grand old party’s assurances and promises are only a political gimmick. Now, the Congress leaders are going to the voters with the new gimmick of guarantee cards, he said.

He ridiculed the Congress guarantee cards as visiting cards and said that people will just throw these guarantee cards into dustbins.

Another assurance of the Congress that it will implement a scheme to give ₹2,000 for woman head of each household every month is meaningless, as it requires at least ₹24,000 crore. Has the Congress deposited this much amount in bank to implement this scheme? he asked.

‘It is Modi’s rice’

He also ridiculed the rice guarantee scheme of the Congress stating that the previous Congress government reduced rice quota to 5 kg from 10 kg per family and now it is again promising 10 kg rice. The rice in that bag is of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Siddaramaiah’s contribution to the scheme is only the gunny bag (for the rice). The Congress cannot fool people with fake promises and assurances.

Mr. Bommai listed out the contribution made by the BJP government to lift irrigation projects and sugar factories in Bidar district during the last three years.

Mr. Bommai appealed to voters in Bhalki Assembly constituency voters to elect the BJP candidate and two-time MLA [Prakash Khandre].

Later, Mr. Bommai participated in a rally where Dr. Siddu Patil filed his nomination papers in Humnabad Assembly constituency, before leaving for Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district.