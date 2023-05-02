Banning Bajrang Dal will prove costly to the Congress, says Bommai

May 02, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that any move to ban the Bajrang Dal will prove costly to the Congress and if devotees of Lord Hanuman revolt, then, the Congress will be ousted from the country itself.

Addressing an election rally after participating in a roadshow in favour of BJP candidate and Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa in Navalgund of Dharwad district on Tuesday, Mr. Bommai said that the devotees of Lord Hanuman are members of Bajrang Dal who have strengthened the religion and nation’s history. Any move to ban the organisation will result in the uprooting of the Congress, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that it is the BJP which resolved the Mahadayi project issue and earmarked ₹1,000 crore for it in the budget. “It was during the Congress rule that the Nargund revolt took place when the [Congress] government ordered firing on farmers who were protesting against irrigation levy. In the last two decades, it was the Congress which always created hurdles for the Mahadayi project. It was during Siddaramaiah’s government that farmers fighting for the project were lathi-charged,” he said and asked the public whether they will vote for the Congress which had the farmers thrashed.

The Chief Minister said that while the BJP government earmarked ₹1,000 crore for Kalasa Banduri Nala Project and planned to complete the project in two years, the Congress only promised ₹500 crore and is just giving assurances.

“These are guarantees only till election gets over. After the elections, you will get nothing,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that the BJP government has worked with the motto of development for all and appealed to the people to spread the word. Showering praises on Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, he termed him a “silent worker”.