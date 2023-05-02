ADVERTISEMENT

Banjara women give a rousing welcome to Modi during a grand roadshow in Kalaburagi

May 02, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving at the crowd during the roadshow in Kalaburagi on Tuesday evening. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

After addressing public meetings in Chitradurga, Hosapete and Sindhanur on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a grand roadshow in Kalaburagi, the hometown of All India Congress Committee president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, in the evening as part of his scheduled events of poll campaigning for the ruling BJP in the State.

After landing at Kalaburagi Airport, Mr. Modi led the 5-km roadshow from Humnabad Ring Road Circle to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk in the city.

A large crowd gathered for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A large number of people from all walks of life gathered on both sides of the road to have a glimpse of Mr. Modi. Many people showered flowers and petals at Mr. Modi who was in a specially-designed open vehicle, along with Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba and Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav.

As he moved on one lane of the road in the vehicle, his followers and fans ran along with his vehicle on the other lane raising slogans hailing Mr. Modi and the BJP. Mr. Modi waved hands at people who were showering petals on him, greeting him and recording the roadshow on their mobile phones. At some places, Mr. Modi collected flowers and petals from his vehicle and showered them back at the people.

As the vehicle passed through Jagat Circle, a group of women from the Banjara community accorded a rousing welcome to him by performing their traditional dance. The hour-long roadshow ended at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk.

Cancelled

Mr. Modi’s public meeting scheduled for May 6 at Chittapur in Kalaburagi district has been cancelled. BJP candidate Manikanth Rathod, a history-sheeter with 40 criminal cases, is taking on the Congress candidate Priyank Kharge, who is the son of AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, there.

Party sources said that the programme was cancelled as campaigning for a history-sheeter might be annoying for the Prime Minister.

