Ballari administrations establishes 24 check-posts ahead of Assembly elections

April 01, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Soon after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced, on Wednesday, the schedule for the Assembly elections in Karnataka, Ballari, the land of mines which had once directed State politics, turned into election mode.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Pavan Kumar Malapati held a press conference on the same day on which the elections were declared and briefed the media about the preparations for the elections.

One of the major steps taken was the establishment of 24 check-posts across the district, especially along the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border.

“Ballari shares a border with Andhra Pradesh and we have put all mechanisms in place to tighten security. We have put all major locations, especially in the check-posts along the Karnataka-Andhra border in the districts under CCTV camera surveillance,” Mr. Malapati said in the press conference, adding that dedicated teams were formed to keep a constant vigil on the CCTV camera footage.

As per the information by Mr. Malapati, four check-posts were established along the inter-State border and eight check-posts established along the borders of the districts. The remaining check-posts are located at vital locations across the five Assembly segments in the district including seven in Ballari city corporation limits, he added.

“We have also opened a control room at my office in Ballari to facilitate candidates, political parties, and the public to raise complaints and any other grievances related to the elections. Anybody can call toll-free numbers 08392-277100 and 1950 and register their issues,” Mr. Malapati said.

Pointing to the model code of conduct being in force, Mr. Malapati made it clear that no political and religious activities could be conducted in the district without prior permission of authorities concerned.

As soon as the ECI declared the elections, Mr. Malapati issued an order directing all the public servants to be present in their headquarters and officers concerned not to sanction leaves to their subordinate officers without his permission.

As per the information, the district has 11,40,899 voters (5,61,718 men, 5,79,012 women, and 169 sexuality minorities) who account for 63.46% of the total population of the district. There are 16,827 voters above 80 years and 14, 871 disabled voters in the district.

Pointing to 34,265 first-time young voters who got enrolled in the district, Mr. Malapati said that Ballari was top in terms of the number of young voters.

He added that the window for applying for new voter registration would be open till April 11.

The district has 1,191 polling stations and require 2,445 ballot units, 1,716 control units and 1,857 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPAT).

“Hyderabad-based Electronics Corporation of India Limited has manufactured these electronic voting machines. The machines are tested by the experts appointed by the ECI in the presence of the representatives of all major political parties,” Mr. Malapati said.

