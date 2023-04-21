Balachandra Jarkiholi has assets worth ₹35.69 crore and zero liabilities

April 21, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Belagavi

KMF chairman and BJP candidate from Arabhavi constituency Balachandra Jarkiholi has declared assets worth ₹35.69 crore and zero liabilities.

This is nearly double the assets worth ₹19.35 crore declared in the 2018 elections. The assets declared in 2018 was four times the assets declared in the 2013 and 2008 polls.

Balachandra Jarkiholi has ₹8.5 lakh cash in hand, a fixed deposit of ₹1.5 crore and around ₹35 lakh of insurance. He has a car valued at ₹10 lakh, 1.5 kg of gold and 10 kg of silver. He has immoveable property worth ₹31 crore. He has given loans of up to ₹1.2 crore.

The number and types of assets have not changed over the five years. Their value has increased due to rising market prices, his followers maintain.

