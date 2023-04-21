ADVERTISEMENT

Balachandra Jarkiholi has assets worth ₹35.69 crore and zero liabilities

April 21, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Balachandra Jarkiholi is the BJP candidate from Arabhavi constituency  | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

KMF chairman and BJP candidate from Arabhavi constituency Balachandra Jarkiholi has declared assets worth ₹35.69 crore and zero liabilities.

This is nearly double the assets worth ₹19.35 crore declared in the 2018 elections. The assets declared in 2018 was four times the assets declared in the 2013 and 2008 polls.

Balachandra Jarkiholi has ₹8.5 lakh cash in hand, a fixed deposit of ₹1.5 crore and around ₹35 lakh of insurance. He has a car valued at ₹10 lakh, 1.5 kg of gold and 10 kg of silver. He has immoveable property worth ₹31 crore. He has given loans of up to ₹1.2 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The number and types of assets have not changed over the five years. Their value has increased due to rising market prices, his followers maintain.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US