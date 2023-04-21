HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Balachandra Jarkiholi has assets worth ₹35.69 crore and zero liabilities

April 21, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Balachandra Jarkiholi is the BJP candidate from Arabhavi constituency 

Balachandra Jarkiholi is the BJP candidate from Arabhavi constituency  | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

KMF chairman and BJP candidate from Arabhavi constituency Balachandra Jarkiholi has declared assets worth ₹35.69 crore and zero liabilities.

This is nearly double the assets worth ₹19.35 crore declared in the 2018 elections. The assets declared in 2018 was four times the assets declared in the 2013 and 2008 polls.

Balachandra Jarkiholi has ₹8.5 lakh cash in hand, a fixed deposit of ₹1.5 crore and around ₹35 lakh of insurance. He has a car valued at ₹10 lakh, 1.5 kg of gold and 10 kg of silver. He has immoveable property worth ₹31 crore. He has given loans of up to ₹1.2 crore.

The number and types of assets have not changed over the five years. Their value has increased due to rising market prices, his followers maintain.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.