Bajrang Dal members protest before Congress office against party manifesto

May 03, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Bajrang Dal workers on Tuesday evening carried out a protest in front of the district Congress office against the party mentioning banning the Bajrang Dal in its manifesto.

The activists assembled in front of the office and raised slogans against the conduct of the Congress. Then they burnt a copy of the Congress manifesto.

Talking to reporters, Bajrang Dal district convenor Puneet Attavar said the Bajrang Dal had never indulged in anti-national activities and had not hurt innocent people. Just to please a section of society, the Congress had announced taking action against the outfit, he said.

The activists will give a fitting reply to the Congress in the forthcoming Assembly elections, Mr. Attavar said.

