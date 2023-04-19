HamberMenu
Ayanur Manjunath to resign as MLC, quit BJP to contest Karnataka Assembly elections

Ayanur Manjunath plans to submit his nomination papers on April 20 as the candidate for Shivamogga of another political party

April 19, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath who announced that he would be quitting the party. 

A file photo of BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath who announced that he would be quitting the party.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

BJP leader Ayanur Manjunath has announced that he will resign as member of the Legislative Council today and file nomination papers for Shivamogga seat for the Assembly elections on May 10. He also intends to quit the BJP.

“I will meet Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti in Hubballi later today, and submit my resignation,” Mr. Manjunath told journalists in Shivamogga on April 19 morning.

Mr. Manjunath plans to submit his nomination papers on April 20 as the candidate of a political party. However, he didn’t name the party. “My contest is in the interest of safeguarding harmony in Shivamogga,” he said.

Mr Manjunath is believed to have been in touch with JD(S) leaders.

The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for Shivamogga.

The Congress has nominated H.C. Yogesh.

