Ayanur Manjunath among many party hoppers in JD(S) list

April 19, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hours after senior BJP leader Ayanur Manjunath announced his exit from the saffron party and resigned from membership of the Legislative Council, the Janata Dal (Secular) announced him as its nominee from Shivamogga city Assembly constituency. The regional outfit, which released its third list of candidates for 59 seats on Wednesday, has named former BJP legislator M.P. Kumaraswamy and former Congress MLC Raghu Achar for Mudigere and Chitradurga Assembly seats, respectively, while former Congress MP Anil Lad has been named for Ballari city.

Mr. Manjunath is the third big Lingayat leader who quit the BJP in the last week after former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi.

While Mr. Manjunath’s exit had been speculated for some time now after he had fired salvo at the party earlier, his entry into the JD(S) was negotiated by the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday in Chitradurga. He was also given the party’s ‘B form’ immediately.

Safeguarding harmony

“Communal harmony in Shivamogga has been affected badly. My contest will be in the interest of safeguarding harmony in the city. Though Shivamogga has got rail and air connectivity, hardly any investor has shown interest to invest,” he said, justifying his decision to quit the BJP. “Shivamogga has been branded as a city known for violence. It is an insult to the residents.”

Mr. Manjunath is among the very few politicians to have had the privilege of being the member of both Houses of legislature and both Houses of Parliament. He had been lobbying for the BJP ticket from Shivamogga city where senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa has announced retirement from electoral politics.

Changes candidates

The party has also announced change of candidates in 12 seats where the names had been announced earlier. In Arsikere, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s relative N.R. Santhosh will replace Banavara Ashok, in Varuna former BJP MLA Bharathi Shankar will replace Abhishek, who was alleged to be missing from poll campaign. It has replaced former Minister B.B. Ningaiah in Mudigere to accommodate M.P. Kumaraswamy who migrated to the JD(S). In Mandya, its sitting legislator M. Srinivas has been replaced by the president of Mandya Milk Union Ltd. B.R. Ramachandra.

Supports CPI(M)/RPI

Meanwhile, the party has decided not to contest from seven constituencies where it will extend support to others. The JD(S) has announced support to CPI(M) candidates in Bagepalli, Kalaburagi (North), and K.R. Puram, it has extended support to RPI candidates in C.V. Raman Nagar, Vijayanagar, and Mahadevapura in Bengaluru. The party has also decided to extend support to Darshan Dhruvanarayan, son of former KPCC working president late R. Dhruvanarayan, who is contesting from Nanjangud.

