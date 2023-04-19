ADVERTISEMENT

Ayanur Manjunath among many party hoppers in JD(S) list

April 19, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Hours after senior BJP leader Ayanur Manjunath announced his exit from the saffron party and resigned from membership of the Legislative Council, the Janata Dal (Secular) announced him as its nominee from Shivamogga city Assembly constituency. The regional outfit, which released its third list of candidates for 59 seats on Wednesday, has named former BJP legislator M.P. Kumaraswamy and former Congress MLC Raghu Achar for Mudigere and Chitradurga Assembly seats, respectively, while former Congress MP Anil Lad has been named for Ballari city.

Mr. Manjunath is the third big Lingayat leader who quit the BJP in the last week after former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi.

While Mr. Manjunath’s exit had been speculated for some time now after he had fired salvo at the party earlier, his entry into the JD(S) was negotiated by the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday in Chitradurga. He was also given the party’s ‘B form’ immediately.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Safeguarding harmony

“Communal harmony in Shivamogga has been affected badly. My contest will be in the interest of safeguarding harmony in the city. Though Shivamogga has got rail and air connectivity, hardly any investor has shown interest to invest,” he said, justifying his decision to quit the BJP. “Shivamogga has been branded as a city known for violence. It is an insult to the residents.”

Mr. Manjunath is among the very few politicians to have had the privilege of being the member of both Houses of legislature and both Houses of Parliament. He had been lobbying for the BJP ticket from Shivamogga city where senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa has announced retirement from electoral politics.

Changes candidates

The party has also announced change of candidates in 12 seats where the names had been announced earlier. In Arsikere, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s relative N.R. Santhosh will replace Banavara Ashok, in Varuna former BJP MLA Bharathi Shankar will replace Abhishek, who was alleged to be missing from poll campaign. It has replaced former Minister B.B. Ningaiah in Mudigere to accommodate M.P. Kumaraswamy who migrated to the JD(S). In Mandya, its sitting legislator M. Srinivas has been replaced by the president of Mandya Milk Union Ltd. B.R. Ramachandra.

Supports CPI(M)/RPI

Meanwhile, the party has decided not to contest from seven constituencies where it will extend support to others. The JD(S) has announced support to CPI(M) candidates in Bagepalli, Kalaburagi (North), and K.R. Puram, it has extended support to RPI candidates in C.V. Raman Nagar, Vijayanagar, and Mahadevapura in Bengaluru. The party has also decided to extend support to Darshan Dhruvanarayan, son of former KPCC working president late R. Dhruvanarayan, who is contesting from Nanjangud.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US