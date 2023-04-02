A.T. Ramaswamy may get BJP ticket from Arkalgud

April 02, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Hassan

A.T. Ramaswamy, a four-time MLA, who joined the BJP on Saturday, April 1, is expected to get the party ticket from Arkalgud. With his entry into the party, other aspirants, including former district BJP president H. Yogaramesh, might lose the chance of getting the ticket. The 71-year-old Ramaswamy was in the Congress before joining the Janata Dal (S).

A graduate in agricultural science, Mr. Ramaswamy began his political career as a Congress MLA in 1989. He was re-elected to the Assembly in 1994. He lost the election in 1999, when A. Manju won for the first time on the BJP ticket. Mr. Ramaswamy joined the JD(S) and won in 2004. For the next two terms—2008 and 2013—he suffered defeat. He won in 2018 on the JD (S) ticket.

Owing to differences with former Minister H.D. Revanna, who leads the party in Hassan district, he distanced himself from the Janata Dal (S) in recent days. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy inducted Mr. Manju into the party and declared him the candidate in Assembly election.

Mr. Ramaswamy became well known across the State as head of the Joint Legislature Committee on Encroachment of Government Lands, which was constituted in 2006. Under his leadership, the committee unearthed many major cases of land encroachment in the State capital.