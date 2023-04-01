ADVERTISEMENT

A.T. Ramaswamy joins BJP in New Delhi

April 01, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Senior JD(S) leader from Arkalgud, A.T. Ramaswamy, joined the BJP in New Delhi on Saturday in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Mr. Ramaswamy had resigned as MLA on Friday and submitted his resignation to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Secretary at the Vidhana Soudha, as Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was away.

A four-time MLA from Arkalgud in Hassan district, Mr. Ramaswamy has been vocal about his differences with the party leadership in recent days. Former Minister A. Manju, who has earlier been with the Congress and the BJP and has represented the Arkalgud constituency in the past, recently joined the JD(S) and he has already been announced as the party’s candidate this time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at New Delhi, Mr. Ramaswamy said he had joined the party because he had much respect for the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US