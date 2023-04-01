HamberMenu
A.T. Ramaswamy joins BJP in New Delhi

April 01, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Senior JD(S) leader from Arkalgud, A.T. Ramaswamy, joined the BJP in New Delhi on Saturday in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Mr. Ramaswamy had resigned as MLA on Friday and submitted his resignation to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Secretary at the Vidhana Soudha, as Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was away.

A four-time MLA from Arkalgud in Hassan district, Mr. Ramaswamy has been vocal about his differences with the party leadership in recent days. Former Minister A. Manju, who has earlier been with the Congress and the BJP and has represented the Arkalgud constituency in the past, recently joined the JD(S) and he has already been announced as the party’s candidate this time.

Speaking at New Delhi, Mr. Ramaswamy said he had joined the party because he had much respect for the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

