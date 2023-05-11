Assembly elections: Turnout at 73.19% is a historic high for Karnataka

May 11, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka’s voter turnout in the Legislative Assembly elections on Wednesday reached a historic high of 73.19 % — and is expected to go up further — despite a continued dismal show in Bengaluru, Election Commission officials said on Thursday.

In Bengaluru, the voter turnout was 55%, a little higher than 54.6% recorded in 2018. At least three lakh postal ballots and vote-from-home ballots are to be added to the figure which is likely to increase the voter turnout, officials said. This time, those aged above 80 and persons with disabilities had the option of voting from home.

Steady increase

While Karnataka’s historic low was in 1957 when the turnout was 51.3% (figures for 1952 are not available on the ECI website), the turnout since the 2013 elections has been improving with 71.83% and 72.44% recorded in 2013 and 2018, respectively. The only other time the turnout was higher than 70% in Karnataka was in 1978 at 71.9%.

According to the statistics released by the commission on Thursday, of the 5,30,85,566 electors in the State, 3,88,51,807 cast their votes. As much as 73.68% or 1,96,58,398 out of the total 2,66,82,156 male voters cast their vote. Among 2,63,98,483 female electors, 1,91,92,372 or about 72.7% exercised their franchise. Just about 21.05% or 1,037 other gender votes, out of the total 4,927, were cast.

Dip since 2018

Despite the increase in the overall voting percentage, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts have reported a dip when compared with 2018. The highest dip has been reported in Dakshin Kannada (-1.89%) and Chamarajanagar (-1.46%). Among those districts that have improved from the last elections are Raichur (4.04%), Davangere (2.45%), and Dharwda (2.11 %).

Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chickballapur, Chitradurga, Hassan, Haveri, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, and Tumakuru districts have clocked over 80% turnout.

Around Bengaluru

In stark contrast to the Bengaluru’s voting pattern, districts in its vicinity have polled well. Chickballapur district reported the highest turnout in the State at 85.56%, followed by Bengaluru Rural (85.08%), Ramanagara (85.04%), Mandya (84.45%), and Tumakuru (83.58%).

As many as 79 constituencies out of the total 224 constituencies have reported a turnout between 80% and 90%. Melkote Assembly constituency in Mandya and Hoskote constituency in Bengaluru Rural clocked the highest at 91% and 90.95%, respectively, followed by Malur in Kolar at 89.17%.

Three below 50%

In contrast, Bengaluru (55%), Kalaburagi (66.43%), and Yadgir (68.77%) districts remained at the bottom. Three constituencies in Bengaluru recorded the lowest voter turnout with Bommanahalli (47.36 %) poling the least, followed by C.V. Raman Nagar (47.44%) and BTM Layout (48.84%), respectively. Incidentally, only these three constituencies reported polling less than 50%. A total of 28 constituencies polled less than 60%.