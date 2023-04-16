Assembly elections a male bastion though number of women voters outnumber men in Mysuru

April 16, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

Major political parties including the Congress, the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) have sidelined or ignored women in allotment of ticket for contesting the Assembly elections in Mysuru which, like most other districts, has remained a male bastion since decades.

What is ironic is that for the 2023 elections, women voters outnumber men in 9 out of 11 Assembly segments in Mysuru district and there was not even a vague reference to a woman aspirant in anyone of the three parties for allotting the B form.

This is in sharp contrast to political newbies like Aam Aadmi Party or AAP where two of the candidates who have filed their nominations are women – Malavika Gubbivani from Chamaraja and Dharmashree from Narasimharaja.

Women were never the front runners or figures in the discussions for ticket allotment in any of the three major parties in the run up to the elections though they have a women’s wing. They are needless to mention, headed by women members of the party but when it comes to the brass tacks of Assembly elections, they tend to be ignored.

This is also in keeping with the past track record of election history in the region. A cursory glance of the earlier election results from any of the Assembly segments in Mysuru indicate that there have been only a handful of women who have breached what continues to be a male bastion.

Women MLA in Mysuru

Mysuru city has fared very poorly in fielding or electing a woman as an MLA. Only Muktarunnisa Begum was elected once and she contested on a Congress ticket and won from Narasimharaja defeating Marutirao Pawar of the BJP in 1985.

From the rest of the district Chandraprabha Urs – daughter of late D.Devaraja Urs — was elected twice from Hunsur – in 1983 and again in 1989 and Susheela Cheluvaraj of Congress won from HD Kote in 1978. Sunitha Veerappa Gowda was elected from the erstwhile Bannur which has now been dissolved

The other Assembly segments have no track record of electing a woman candidate and this includes Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, T. Narsipura, Nanjangud, K.R. Nagar, Chamundeshwari, Periyapatana and Varuna which was carved out only in 2008.

The total number of voters in Mysuru district – as on March 29, 2013 is 26,22,551 of whom 13,21,316 are women and 13,01,022 are men while there are 213 voters who have registered themselves as transgenders. It is only in Periyapatana and H.D. Kote where men voters outnumber women voters.