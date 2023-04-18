Ashok files nomination from Kanakapura, says he is ‘Modi’s messenger’

April 18, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - BENGALURU

The poll battle in the Kanakapura Assembly constituency from where KPCC president and chief ministerial aspirant D.K. Shivakumar is seeking-re-election, appears to be getting intense with Minister and BJP nominee R. Ashok filing his nomination from this seat on Tuesday.

Mr. Ashok, who is also contesting from Padmanabhanagar of Bengaluru, participated in a roadshow in Kanakapura town accompanied by party national general secretary and State in-charge Arun Singh and Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, before filing nominations in a bid to build a political tempo for his contest.

Incidentally, Kanakapura is one of the constituencies where the BJP had token presence so far. Mr. Ashok remarked that he had come to Kanakapura as the messenger of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get good governance to the taluk by ending the political control of the Congress and Mr. Shivakumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if he was surprised by the sudden decision of the party to field him from Kanakapura in addition to the usual seat of Padmanabhanagar, he said, “I am a disciplined soldier of the party. My commander Amit Shah has taken a strategic decision that I should contest from here. My duty is to follow the party’s orders.”

When he was reminded that the BJP has a token presence in Kanakapura as it could poll just around 6,000 votes during the previous elections, he said, “You can think that I am beginning from zero. You will know the difference when the results are announced.” He said the party central leaders would also campaign in the constituency.

The BJP has fielded its Ministers against Congress’s chief ministerial aspirants Mr. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. While Mr. Ashok is pitted against Mr. Shivakumar, V. Somanna is taking on Mr. Siddaramaiah from Varuna. Both have also been provided another “safe seat” by the BJP.