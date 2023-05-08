As campaigning ends, EC on high alert to check inducements during silent period

May 08, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

With public campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly polls coming to an end on Monday, the Election Commission is keeping strict vigil with money distribution being usually high during the silent period on the last two days with a frenzy. Additional flying squads have been deployed and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have been put on high alert.

Pre-poll seizures in Karnataka made so far since the announcement of the 2023 Assembly elections have crossed a record ₹375 crore on Monday. In fact, this time’s seizures are higher than the cumulative pre-poll seizures made in the last four elections in Karnataka. While ₹14.42 crore was seized in 2013 Assembly polls, ₹28.08 crore was confiscated in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, ₹185.74 crore in the 2018 Assembly polls and ₹ 88.27 crore in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The EC had seized cash and articles worth nearly ₹58 crore (between March 9 and 27) even before the election date was announced. Nearly a 100 constituencies have been identified as expenditure sensitive this year and the EC has deputed 145 expenditure observers this time. Flagging money power as a major concern in Karnataka, the EC and had directed officials to crack the whip even before the announcement of polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vigilance teams

The EC has put in place 2,040 flying squads, 2,605 SSTs, 266 video viewing teams, 631 video surveillance teams, and 225 accounting teams. Of the total 942 checkposts, 171 have been set up at inter-State borders to track the movement and distribution of goods, and monetary transactions to ensure inducement-free election.

Additional teams

Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Karnataka, said all flying quads and SSTs have been put on high alert. “Additional flying squads depending on the requirement in each Assembly constituency are being deployed to check inducements, which are usually high, during the silent period. We have instructed the teams to be on high alert during this period,” he said.

After the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force till Monday, the amount of cash seized was ₹147.46 crore, while liquor worth ₹83.66 crore, narcotics worth ₹23.66 crore, precious metals worth ₹96.59 crore, and other items (freebies) worth ₹24.31 crore were seized.

Last week, the EC directed State teams to enhance vigilance on Karnataka’s borders. At a review of election arrangements in Karnataka, the CEC had emphasised the need for vigil over the 185 inter-State checkposts across the six neighboring States.

Taking note of the seizure of the high seizure, the CEC directed that local officers failing to control money power should be made accountable.

ADVERTISEMENT