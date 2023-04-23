As campaign for Karnataka Assembly elections kicks in, demand for helicopters soars 

April 23, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - BENGALURU

With the election campaign in the State gathering steam ahead of the polls next month, helicopter rental firms and charter flight operators are in demand for their air assets.

As candidates and star campaigners are expected to crisscross across the state, helicopters and charter flights are the preferred mode of transport.

Requests pour in

Helicopter rental firms said that they are already receiving queries from political parties and individual politicians who are in the fray.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Three main political parties the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) have approached us and their leaders are already using our helicopters. We expect the demand for our services will increase as campaigning intensifies in the next few days,” said Jees George, director, Golden Eagle Aviation.

Urban Air Mobility company, BLADE India said they have been getting queries and would be providing their services in the coming days. “As a helicopter service, BLADE gets queries from time to time for campaigns. Being an asset light company, we use Bell 407, Airbus H125 and H130 for our services. Our helicopters typically have a capacity of 4-5 passengers,” said an official from BLADE India.

Apart from Bengaluru-based companies, operators from other states too are likely to fly charter flights and helicopters during the campaign.

Guidelines to be followed

Typically, a single engine helicopter can be hired for ₹1.5 lakh for one hour and a twin engine chopper can be hired for ₹2.75 lakh per hour. The operators have to follow rules laid down by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). There are do’s and don’ts which they have to follow during the election season.

“For Ministers and senior politicians there are some guidelines. There is a requirement that they should only fly in twin engine helicopters or aircraft. Besides, the pilots handling VIP flights should have a certain number of flying hours on a particular type of aircraft or helicopter. Only those qualified with these numbers can pilot flights carrying VIPs,” said Mr. George.

“The distance between the destinations is usually about an hour. After we land, the politicians go for their campaigns and rallies which usually lasts a few hours during which time we check for any anomalies in the machine and ensure that everything is in order for the return sortie,” said a helicopter pilot.