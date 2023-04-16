ADVERTISEMENT

Arun Kumar Puthila to fight as Independent from Puttur

April 16, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Arun Kumar Puthila, a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket aspirant from Puttur Assembly constituency, has decided to contest as independent following BJP announcing Asha Thimmappa as the official candidate.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Mr. Puthila said he decided to contest as independent in order to fight for the cause of Hindutva. “I have decided to contest as independent there was demand by Sangh Parivar leaders and activists that they need their representative in the Assembly. I will be voice of many Sangha Parivar activists, who have sacrificed for the cause of Hindutva,” he said .

Mr. Puthila said he has been in social service for over 30 years of which in the last 15 years he has served in different capacities in the BJP. “In the last Assembly election, changes were made in the last minute and I was denied ticket,” he said. Asha Thimmappa, an outsider for Puttur residents, has been fielded this time. “I want to enter the Assembly to strengthen BJP,” he said and his action was guided by many BJP activists.

Mr. Puthige said he is an active BJP member. He is among the activists booked in 28 criminal cases related to, namely, prevention of ‘love jihad’ and cow slaughter. Mr. Puthige said he will file nomination on Monday.

